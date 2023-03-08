Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note issued on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ding expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.58) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

Shares of ABUS stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.33 million, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.26. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $3.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,926 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,189 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 14,236 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 318,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 81,722 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 297.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 29,648 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.