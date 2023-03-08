Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS) Receives $19.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

ARIS has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aris Water Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

ARIS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.04 million, a P/E ratio of 1,120.00 and a beta of 2.04. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $23.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Aris Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 149.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,915 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 96.4% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 400,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 196,661 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 63,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

