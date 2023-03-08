Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,403 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.18% of Arvinas worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arvinas by 2.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Arvinas by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 9.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In related news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Arvinas news, CEO John G. Houston sold 5,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $173,577.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,427 shares in the company, valued at $27,091,619.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $31,036.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,821.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,674 shares of company stock valued at $256,143. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARVN shares. Wedbush dropped their target price on Arvinas from $43.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Arvinas from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Arvinas from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its 200-day moving average is $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.78. Arvinas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $75.39.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.46). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 43.79%. The business had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.01 EPS for the current year.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.