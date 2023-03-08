AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $64.29 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $199.28 billion, a PE ratio of 60.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 180.38%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.30) to £130 ($156.33) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.45) to £119 ($143.10) in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.31) to £135 ($162.34) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

