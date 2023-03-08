ATEX Resources’ (ATX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

ATEX Resources (CVE:ATX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Pi Financial in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Pi Financial also issued estimates for ATEX Resources’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

ATEX Resources Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of ATX stock opened at C$1.30 on Monday. ATEX Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$1.44.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATEX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATEX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.