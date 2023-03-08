Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ATKR. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Atkore by 169.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Atkore by 22.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Atkore by 61.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR opened at $149.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Atkore Inc. has a one year low of $70.50 and a one year high of $154.86.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The business had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,499,775 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.40.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

