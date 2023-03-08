Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AY. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AY opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Trading of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AY. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,339,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,393,000 after purchasing an additional 805,598 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 23.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,124,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,683 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,228,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,381,000 after purchasing an additional 345,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,103,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,471,000 after buying an additional 291,788 shares in the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.