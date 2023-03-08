Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bank of America

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AY. StockNews.com upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Trading Down 1.3 %
NASDAQ AY opened at $28.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.99. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -702.00 and a beta of 0.83.
About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.
