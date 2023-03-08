AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T opened at $18.71 on Friday. AT&T has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

