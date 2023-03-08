aTyr Pharma (LIFE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

LIFE stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About aTyr Pharma

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LIFE shares. StockNews.com lowered aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

(Get Rating)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

