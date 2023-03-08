aTyr Pharma (LIFE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
aTyr Pharma Price Performance
LIFE stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 7.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of aTyr Pharma
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,139,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 26,342 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 85,823 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,208,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after purchasing an additional 39,068 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About aTyr Pharma
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on aTyr Pharma (LIFE)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.