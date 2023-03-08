AutoCanada Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:ACQ)

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AutoCanada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AutoCanada’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

ACQ has been the topic of several other reports. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$90.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$37.58.

ACQ stock opened at C$21.09 on Monday. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$20.07 and a 1-year high of C$36.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.73 million, a PE ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.68.

In other news, insider EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.73 per share, with a total value of C$276,006.56. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at C$276,006.56. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

