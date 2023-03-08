Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $232.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.40.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $77,354.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,236.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,160 shares of company stock valued at $426,172. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Autodesk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $205.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a PE ratio of 54.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 105.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

