Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of AVGR stock opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.52. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $5.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avinger in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

