AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,193,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $552,169,000 after buying an additional 60,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after buying an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,845,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,323,000 after buying an additional 216,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,268,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,687 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE AXS opened at $58.76 on Friday. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $63.99. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AXIS Capital will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.22%.

About AXIS Capital

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.