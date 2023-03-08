Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,463 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.98% of Badger Meter worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMI. State Street Corp grew its position in Badger Meter by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,070,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,458,000 after acquiring an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 129.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 250,391 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,254,000 after buying an additional 141,111 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,077.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 99,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 91,459 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 198.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,451,000 after buying an additional 85,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 73.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,779 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,241,000 after buying an additional 84,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Badger Meter news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Badger Meter news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.88, for a total value of $195,825.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,413 shares in the company, valued at $533,443.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Fred J. Begale sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $46,096.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,863 shares in the company, valued at $342,786.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

Badger Meter stock opened at $118.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 52.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.45. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.20 and a 12 month high of $124.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $147.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

