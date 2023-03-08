Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 33,693 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,064,205 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,693 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $76,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 105.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,070 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $66.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $86.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.91.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8125 per share. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEP shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.90.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.