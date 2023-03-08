Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,988,309 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,106 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.24% of Range Resources worth $75,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RRC. Tobam purchased a new position in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,444 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Range Resources by 17.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Range Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $37.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.18.

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

