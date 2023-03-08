Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Ingredion worth $76,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingredion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the third quarter worth $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Ingredion during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jorgen Kokke sold 7,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $713,394.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,661,372.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,120 shares of company stock valued at $713,497. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.20. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ingredion from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ingredion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Ingredion, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and beverage ingredients, primarily starches and sweeteners. The firm is involved in transforming corn, tapioca, potatoes, plant-based stevia, grains, fruits, gums, and vegetables into value-added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, brewing, and other industries.

