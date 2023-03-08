Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 307,935 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,935 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.66% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $74,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLPI. Raymond James lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.82 per share, for a total transaction of $53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

