Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 130,151 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 130,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.26% of Donaldson worth $75,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Donaldson by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,667,000 after purchasing an additional 279,484 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 206.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,298,000 after buying an additional 256,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 4.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,959,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,594,000 after buying an additional 162,599 shares during the period. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

Donaldson Price Performance

In related news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Donaldson news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director James Owens sold 10,800 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $713,664.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,212 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,580 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.85.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $828.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.29 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Donaldson’s payout ratio is 31.94%.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

