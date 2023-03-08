Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 14,231 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 692,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,231 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Axon Enterprise worth $80,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 18.8% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 12,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 19,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $222.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.97. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.49 and a 1 year high of $224.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

In related news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 71,499 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.77, for a total transaction of $13,282,369.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,254,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,861,935.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,074,017.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 343,342 shares of company stock valued at $64,743,588. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $215.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

