Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 4,250 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $77,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

NYSE CP opened at $75.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

