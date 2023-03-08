Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 55,289 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,480,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55,289 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.10% of Jabil worth $85,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Jabil by 1.1% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 27,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 7.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 99,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil Price Performance

Jabil stock opened at $84.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.15. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $85.70.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $1,425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth S. Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 337,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,644,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $1,425,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,495.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,562 shares of company stock worth $15,294,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on JBL. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About Jabil

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.