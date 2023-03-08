Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 58,567 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,291,032 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 58,567 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.41% of National Fuel Gas worth $79,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,366,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 19,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.61. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $56.21 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.19. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James downgraded National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

