Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,535,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,823 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $73,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at $481,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 17.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,509,000 after purchasing an additional 45,329 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 2.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 116,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of -64.44, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is -200.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on TAP. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

