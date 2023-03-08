Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Short Interest Update

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the January 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Bank of the James Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Bank of the James Financial Group stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Bank of the James Financial Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 44,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Bank of the James Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 185,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 146.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the Community Banking, and Mortgage Banking segments. The Community Banking segment includes Bank of the James which provides loans, deposits, investments and insurance to retail and commercial customers throughout the bank’s market areas.

