Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (BBH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.24 on May 5th

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc (LON:BBH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.24 ($0.04) per share on Friday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Bellevue Healthcare Trust stock opened at GBX 166.08 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 163.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 163.75. The firm has a market cap of £915.03 million and a P/E ratio of -618.52. Bellevue Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 132.40 ($1.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.40 ($2.33).

Bellevue Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

