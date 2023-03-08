Belpointe Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,701,000 after purchasing an additional 475,135 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth approximately $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth approximately $18,690,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Boston Beer by 119.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.19.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total transaction of $206,810.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,140.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total transaction of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares in the company, valued at $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 916 shares of company stock valued at $294,352. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $318.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.70 and a beta of 1.05. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.77.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $447.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

