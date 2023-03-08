Belpointe Asset Management LLC Has $211,000 Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Fastenal by 5.2% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total transaction of $798,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $52.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.65. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $60.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

