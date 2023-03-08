Belpointe Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 687,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,960,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 836,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,725,000 after acquiring an additional 110,400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 146,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $75,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 5.2 %

FITB opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.