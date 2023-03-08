Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JNK opened at $91.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.27. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.19.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.