Belpointe Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RMD. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.17.

ResMed Stock Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $215.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $262.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.08.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 21.51%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total value of $1,223,700.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.63, for a total transaction of $1,223,700.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,208,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $315,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,412,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,338,477 over the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.