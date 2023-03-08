Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 126.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,130 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 192.5% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Trading Down 1.5 %

In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,794 shares of company stock worth $8,193,941. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $47.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Scientific

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Featured Stories

