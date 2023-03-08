Belpointe Asset Management LLC Sells 151 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in DexCom by 860.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $113.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 140.07, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.18 and a 200 day moving average of $105.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $134.76.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total value of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 56,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $6,033,990.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 369,801 shares in the company, valued at $39,254,376.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,718.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,122 shares of company stock worth $18,949,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

