B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B&G Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for B&G Foods’ current full-year earnings is $1.03 per share.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Consumer Edge lowered B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

B&G Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BGS opened at $15.13 on Monday. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -100.87 and a beta of 0.44.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 10.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 45,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.