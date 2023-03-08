Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 9th. Analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bionano Genomics Stock Down 3.0 %
NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a market cap of $388.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 2.30. Bionano Genomics has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 258,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,819 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Alpine Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 242.6% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 38,577 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bionano Genomics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,199,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 79,801 shares during the period. 26.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bionano Genomics
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on the genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
