Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Black Stone Minerals in a report issued on Monday, March 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Down 2.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Stone Minerals

BSM opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Black Stone Minerals

In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch bought 31,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.32 per share, with a total value of $497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,590,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,693,982.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch acquired 31,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $493,727.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 260,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,134,932.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 93,650 shares of company stock worth $1,459,028. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Black Stone Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.48%.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

Featured Articles

