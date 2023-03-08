BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine Price Performance

NASDAQ:BL opened at $67.17 on Monday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other BlackLine news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 19,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $1,392,202.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,574,958.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $35,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,275 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,716. 9.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackLine

(Get Rating)

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.