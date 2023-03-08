BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.72% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackLine from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
NASDAQ:BL opened at $67.17 on Monday. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $48.73 and a 52 week high of $79.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% in the third quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,712,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after purchasing an additional 62,961 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.4% in the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,149,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,740,000 after purchasing an additional 166,594 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,528,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.
