BlackRock Inc. Acquires 55,743 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,746,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,743 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 10.77% of Encompass Health worth $486,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 3.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 1-year low of $44.33 and a 1-year high of $74.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $1,087,658.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

