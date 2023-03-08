BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,589,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 509,308 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.93% of Vistra worth $495,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 458,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 15.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Vistra by 44.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 39,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VST. TheStreet lowered shares of Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

VST stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.99%.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

