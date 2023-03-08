BlackRock Inc. Buys 371,050 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $507,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after acquiring an additional 21,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $8,906,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.44.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Performance

In related news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.37, for a total transaction of $961,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $1,204,797.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,198,075. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $195.10 and its 200 day moving average is $214.51. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.26 and a 12 month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

