BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,021,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.40% of Independence Realty Trust worth $502,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

IRT stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.