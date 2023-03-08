BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,021,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 276,279 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 13.40% of Independence Realty Trust worth $502,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 348.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 178.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Independence Realty Trust Price Performance
IRT stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42.
Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on IRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.81.
Independence Realty Trust Profile
Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence Realty Trust (IRT)
- Under-the-Radar Azul SA Takes Flight on Robust Travel Demand
- Market Gets “Powelled”: S&P 500 Confirms Resistance
- Rivian Plummets, But Is This 2023’s Greatest Buying Opportunity?
- Ulta Insiders Hold Tight: Sell-Siders Buy
- Potential Earnings Have Rated Ambrx Biopharma a Moderate Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.