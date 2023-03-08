BlackRock Inc. Has $471.40 Million Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,076,115 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,518,242 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.42% of Novanta worth $471,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Novanta by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Novanta by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 9,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Novanta by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after acquiring an additional 23,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Novanta by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 60,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Novanta news, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,732,821.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Young sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total transaction of $1,025,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,539 shares in the company, valued at $5,732,821.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,263 shares of company stock valued at $3,597,807 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novanta Trading Down 3.0 %

NOVT opened at $146.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.31. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.84 and a 12 month high of $173.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $218.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.57 million. Novanta had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Profile

(Get Rating)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

