BlackRock Inc. Has $496.68 Million Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,833,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,176 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Gentex worth $496,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNTX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Gentex by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Gentex by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Gentex by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GNTX. TheStreet raised Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Gentex Trading Down 1.2 %

Gentex Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.15 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $23.28 and a 12 month high of $31.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gentex news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $199,349.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,643 shares of company stock worth $1,050,188 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.