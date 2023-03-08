BlackRock Inc. Has $502.24 Million Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Leggett & Platt worth $502,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.30. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $41.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.53%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

