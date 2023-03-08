BlackRock Inc. Has $529.94 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,995,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927,857 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $529,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 7,862 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 57,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 48,808 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 7,879 shares during the period.

INDA opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.70.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

