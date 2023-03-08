BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,796,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.88% of GameStop worth $526,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 164,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of GameStop by 900.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in GameStop by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 101,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 76,037 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in GameStop by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GameStop Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of GameStop stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. GameStop Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of -0.19.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GME. StockNews.com raised shares of GameStop to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.30 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. offers games and entertainment products through its ecommerce properties and stores. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. Each segment consists primarily of retail operations, including stores and ecommerce properties focused on games, entertainment products, and technology.

