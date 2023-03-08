BlackRock Inc. Purchases 118,530 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,585,133 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,530 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.59% of Calix worth $463,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calix in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 382.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Calix by 17.9% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Calix
In other Calix news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Calix Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.14 and a beta of 1.55. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $77.44.
Calix Company Profile
Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.
