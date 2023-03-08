BlackRock Inc. Purchases 149,801 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.18% of Avista worth $503,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Avista by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Avista by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 77,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avista by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.73. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $35.72 and a 52 week high of $46.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.33. Avista had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 86.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

