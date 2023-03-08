BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,086,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,786 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.41% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $483,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLS. Raymond James upped their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $83.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ APLS opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.72. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.44 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 864.70% and a negative return on equity of 204.77%. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,088,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $65,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,568.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,088,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,184 shares of company stock worth $4,367,674 in the last three months. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic and complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.