BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,589,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,308 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 5.93% of Vistra worth $495,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 347.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $27.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.99%.

VST has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Vistra from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

About Vistra

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp. is an energy company engaged in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The Texas and East segments engage in electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management activities, fuel production and fuel logistics management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.